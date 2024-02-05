Watch (G)I-DLE cover Brown Eyed Girls’ ‘Abracadabra’

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have performed a cover of Brown Eyed Girls’ iconic 2009 hit song ‘Abracadabra’.

(G)I-DLE recently made an appearance on Lee Hyo-ri’s music talk show, The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri’s Red Carpet, where they performed a cover of Brown Eyed Girls’ ‘Abracadabra’. The quintet started off their cover seated, before later standing up to perform the track’s iconic choreography.

“I used to be nice, soft and tender / But if I keep going crazy like this / You’ll change me into something bad / I have put a spell again,” they sing on the chorus. Notably, the group also performed the song at a fan meeting event last year.

Elsewhere in the episode, (G)I-DLE also shared a powerful performance of their new single ‘Super Lady’ from their second studio album ‘[2]’, which arrived last week. They also sang ‘Fate’, a B-side from the new record.

The release of (G)I-DLE’s ‘[2]’ was preceded by the single ‘Wife’, which was banned days later by national broadcaster KBS for its “sexually explicit” lyrics. The broadcaster claimed that the song contained “many metaphorical lyrics with sexual nuances”, but did not specify exact lines from the track.

‘[2]’ marks (G)I-DLE’s first release since their debut English-language EP ‘Heat’ last October, which included the singles ‘I Do’ and ‘I Want That’. In May 2023, they dropped their sixth Korean mini-album ‘I Feel’, which was led by ‘Queencard’. The single was later named one of NME’s 25 best K-pop songs of 2023.