(G)I-DLE seek revenge in ‘I Want That’ video

(G)I-DLE have shared the revenge-filled new video for their English-language single, ‘I Want That’.

The track serves as the lead single from the girl group’s debut English-language EP ‘Heat’, which was released today (October 6) in a new partnership between CUBE Entertainment and 88Rising.

The ‘I Want That’ video features all five members of (G)I-DLE in seemingly idyllic and loved-up relationships. However, things soon become fraught for the stars, with each of their loves turning sour.

Park Jeong-min (Hellbound, Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet) stars as the members’ various partners but fails to triumph over them as they each take their revenge on him. As they do so, the girl group sings: “I want that oh my, oh my, OMG / I want that right now, no you and me.”

‘I Want That’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, alongside Madison Love (Ava Max’s ‘Kings & Queens’) and frequent TWICE songwriters Melanie Fontana and Michel “Lindgren” Schulz. The rest of the ‘Heat’ EP also features contributions from Meghan Trainor (‘Eyes Roll’), singer-songwriter Jon Bellion and Bad Bunny collaborator Scotty Dittrich (‘Tall Trees’).

In a three-star review of ‘Heat’, NME wrote: “If (G)I-DLE’s foray into English releases is an experiment, then it’s one that ends up with mixed results. While it would have been interesting to hear how the group’s identity manifested in a record more obviously aimed at the international market, ‘Heat’ still packs in some fun moments, even if it doesn’t add too much to the band’s story.”

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE member Song Yuqi recently opened up about success and why she doesn’t think she’s achieved it yet. Speaking to #Legend Magazine, the star said she doesn’t “believe that I’ve succeeded yet”.

“I always think of how I’ll continue to develop and grow,” she explained. “I think that the things I want to do and the dreams I want to achieve are pretty closely linked to each other.”