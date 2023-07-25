(G)I-DLE drop music video for ‘I Do’ with ‘F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers’ stars

(G)I-DLE have released a brand-new video for their English single ‘I Do’, featuring stars from F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.

The new music video for (G)I-DLE’s ‘I Do’ reunites ‘Tu’ Tontawan Tantivejakul and ‘Dew’ Jirawat Sutivanisak, two of the stars of GMMTV’s 2021 romance series F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.

The clip centres on the relationship between Tu and Dew, starting from their blossoming young love as students in high school to an emotional break up during prom.

Advertisement

Later, the duo reunite as adults during a chance encounter at a park. Notably, the new music video for ‘I Do’ does not feature an appearance from any member of (G)I-DLE.

(G)I-DLE released ‘I Do’ on July 14, shortly after the girl group’s label CUBE Entertainment announced a new partnership with the Asian-focused music company 88rising.

The original music video for ‘I Do’ starred the members of (G)I-DLE as an extraterrestrial who crash lands on Earth. She meets a kind stranger who takes her in, and the pair soon fall in love.

‘I Do’ is the first taste of (G)I-DLE’s upcoming fully English EP ‘HEAT’, which will be released in September. The girl group are also the latest K-pop act to start working with 88rising, following the likes of Jackson Wang, BIBI, Chung Ha and more.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE recently added three new shows to their ongoing ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour. The girl group will bring the concert to Macau and Singapore in October, alongside a second Berlin show in September.