(G)I-DLE get their hands dirty in music video for ‘Revenge’

(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘Revenge’, a cut from their most recent studio album ‘[2]’.

Released on February 15, (G)I-DLE’s new visual for ‘Revenges’ marks the third track from ‘[2]’ to receive a video treatment following pre-release single ‘Wife’ and title track ‘Super Lady’.

In the music video for ‘Revenge’, the five K-pop idols come together to plot a murder and get their revenge on an unseen person. It all culminates in a hotel, where the quintet, in various disguises, carry out their plan in fiery fashion.

“Meaningless pleasure at that kind of ordinary life / Struggling to get paid at priceless price / Nevertheless, the obvious reason why I can’t give up / Your pain is the only medicine for this scar,” Soyeon sings on ‘Revenge’.

‘[2]’ marks (G)I-DLE’s first release since their debut English-language EP ‘Heat’ last October, which included the singles ‘I Do’ and ‘I Want That’. In May 2023, they dropped their sixth Korean mini-album ‘I Feel’, which was led by ‘Queencard’, which was named one of NME’s 25 best K-pop songs of 2023.

This May, the quintet will headline Head in the Clouds New York 2024, alongside BIBI, Illenium B2B Dabin, ATARASHII GAKKO! and Joji. Other acts on the bill include South Korean hip-hop collective Balming Tiger, K-indie band Wave to Earth, girl group Young Posse and more.

In other (G)I-DLE news, Taiwanese member Shuhua is current on a hiatus from group activities due to undisclosed health issues. CUBE Entertainment said that the decision came after a hospital visit for “persistent dizziness stemming from a decline in her [physical] condition”.