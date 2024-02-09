(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua goes on temporary hiatus amid health issues

(G)I-DLE‘s Shuhua will be absent from upcoming activities with the K-pop group due to health issues.

Today (February 8), her label CUBE Entertainment announced on fan community platform Weverse that the (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua had recently been treated at a hospital for “persistent dizziness stemming from a decline in her [physical] condition”.

It has since been determined that the singer will need “sufficient rest and stability” in order to recover, and as such, will be absent from (G)I-DLE appearances until further notice.

Advertisement

“While Shuhua expressed a strong determination to continue with her activities, we have decided to temporarily suspend all her schedules to allow her to fully focus on rest and recovery,” CUBE explained.

The announcement of an official hiatus comes shortly after the Taiwanese singer was absent from a live performance of the band’s recent comeback title ‘Super Lady’ on February 3, along with a scheduled fancall event the day before, which CUBE Entertainment said was due to a “physical illness”.

‘Super Lady’ is the lead single of (G)I-DLE’s sophomore studio album ‘[2]’. Its full release was preceded by the single ‘Wife’, which was banned days later by national broadcaster KBS for its “sexually explicit” lyrics. The broadcaster claimed that the song contained “many metaphorical lyrics with sexual nuances”, but did not specify exact lines from the track.