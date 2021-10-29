(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Colde join forces on collaborative single ‘New Vision’

(G)I-DLE leader Soyeon and singer-rapper Colde have released their single ‘New Vision’.

On October 29, the duo dropped the new song for luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana’s music project in partnership with culture platform HypeBeast. The lyrics to the rap-heavy track were written by both Soyeon and Colde, while the latter had worked on the song’s composition.

“I’ve got new vision / New woo woo / I keep making it up / New work, you faint,” the pair rap together on ‘New Vision’.

‘New Vision’ marks both artists’ first releases in about three months. The (G)I-DLE rapper and producer had dropped her retro-inspired debut solo mini-album ‘Windy’ alongside lead single ‘BEAM BEAM’ in early July. In a four-star review of the record, NME had called it “a masterclass in versatility and eccentricity that sets [Soyeon] apart from this new generation of K-pop idols.”

Meanwhile, Colde had teamed up with EXO vocalist Baekhyun for his single ‘When Dawn Comes Again’ later that same month. The track acted as the follow-up single to his January EP ‘idealism’, which featured seven tracks in total, including its lead single ‘The Museum’.

