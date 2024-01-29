(G)I-DLE channel 2NE1 in their new music video for ‘Super Lady’

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have released their new music video for ‘Super Lady’, from their second studio album, ‘[2]’.

In the new music video for ‘Super Lady’, (G)I-DLE channel the vibes of iconic second-generation K-pop girl group 2NE1, with larger-than-life styling and matching costumes. It opens with the quintet making a powerful entrance on stage in a massive stadium as strobe lights flash around them.

In other scenes, the girl group also draw inspiration from Cruella De Vil, Alice in Wonderland and Cleopatra, among others. “Lady lady, call me super lady, lady, lady / Follow ladies, come on ladies / Super ladies,” they chant in the chorus.

Advertisement

‘[2]’ comes four months after the girl group released their debut English-language EP ‘Heat’ in collaboration with 88rising. Meanwhile, their last domestic comeback was their May 2023 mini-album ‘I Feel’, which was led by the title track ‘Queencard’. The song was later named one of NME’s 25 Best K-pop songs of 2023.

Ahead of their return, the girl group also dropped a pre-release single titled ‘Wife’. However, the song was deemed inappropriate for broadcast by national broadcaster KBS over “sexually explicit” lyrics. The broadcaster also shared that another ‘[2]’ B-side ‘Rollie’ had also been banned due to product placement in its lyrics.

Last Friday (January 26), CUBE Entertainment shared that (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Yuqi had developed high fevers, and that it had halted their activities as a result. In a later statement, the agency announced that the group’s upcoming activities, including their album release press conference, would be rescheduled or cancelled.