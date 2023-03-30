Watch (G)I-DLE’s fierce cover of ‘That That’ by PSY and BTS’ Suga

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE recently joined forces with PSY on a cover of the latter’s hit single ‘That That’, originally featuring BTS‘ Suga.

The South Korean artists took to the stage of cable network Mnet’s new monthly music progamme Mnet Prime Show, which will see different pairs of artists coming together to work on special joint performances and more.

For the show’s debut episode, which aired on March 29, (G)I-DLE performed a fierce cover of PSY’s hit 2022 song ‘That That’, which originally featured Suga. The girl group were later joined by PSY for the song’s final chorus.

Meanwhile, for his cover, PSY decided to take on (G)I-DLE’s viral hit ‘Tomboy’. To switch things up, the musician created a unique mash-up of ‘Tomboy’ with his 2017 song ‘I Luv It’.

Elsewhere during the episode, (G)I-DLE also performed the fan-favourite songs ‘My Bad’ and ‘Villain Dies’, plus a “theatre” version of their latest single ‘Nxde’. On the other hand, PSY took to the stage with his hit songs ‘Champion’, ‘Entertainer’ and ‘It’s Art’.

In other (G)I-DLE news, member Minnie recently released the song ‘Making Waves’ for video game Valorant‘s esports tournament Champions Tour Pacific 2023. The track was made in collaboration with producer Don Diablo.

Notably, ‘Making Waves’ is the latest collaboration between a member of (G)I-DLE and Riot Games. Previously, Miyeon and Soyeon lent their voices to the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA, as well as Soyeon individually to the hip-hop group True Damage.