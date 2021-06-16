(G)-IDLE’s Soyeon unveils title and release date for new solo mini-album

(G)-IDLE member Jeon Soyeon has officially announced her first solo mini album, ‘Windy’.

At midnight KST on June 17, the South Korean singer-rapper released the first teaser for the upcoming project on Twiiter, alongside its title and release date. The image feature features a cartoon character, which looks like a parody of the Wendy’s logo, alongside a flag with a hamburger on it.

‘Windy’, which is slated for release on July 5, will be Soyeon’s first solo comeback in over three years. Her last solo release, the digital single ‘Idle Song’, was released in February 2018. Later that year, she made her debut in (G)-IDLE as its leader and main rapper.

Advertisement

Soyeon originally rose to prominence through her appearance on the popular Mnet’s reality TV competition Produce 101. In the same year, she also appeared as a contestant on the third season of Unpretty Rapstar, after which she signed an exclusive contract with CUBE. She later debuted as a soloist with the single ‘Jelly’ in 2017.

Aisde from Soyeon, the other members of (G)-IDLE have also been working on solo music. Recently, Chinese-born member Yuqi made her solo debut with the digital single ‘A Page’, which features the songs ‘Giant’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde’.

In the same month, member Miyeon released a solo song titled ‘You Were My Breath’. The pop ballad, which features a 60-person orchestra, is part of CS Happy Entertainment’s upcoming collaborative album ‘CS Numbers’.

(G)I-DLE released the music video for their new song ‘Last Dance’, which was made in collaboration with fan community app UNIVERSE. However, prior to its release, the track was re-recorded without member Soojin, with the MV also re-edited to minimise her appearance.