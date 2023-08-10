Giggs returns to Fire In The Booth with new freestyle

Giggs has returned to Fire In The Booth to perform a new freestyle ahead of the release of his new album ‘Zero Tolerance’. Check it out below.

The new freestyle marks the fifth time the London rapper has visited the booth for the Charlie Sloth Rap Show and has been a part of the Fire In The Booth segment. Giggs first stepped up to the mic in 2011. He then returned in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

“The landlord!!! The main man is back!!! An artist who’s never conformed and always stuck to his guns. A leader taking the sound around the world. Another legendary FITB,” said Sloth of Giggs.

‘Zero Tolerance’ is set for release on August 18 via No BS Music Limited / Island Records. You can pre-save and pre-order the album here. The LP follows his 2020 second mixtape ‘Now Or Never’, which featured Meek Mill, Ray BLK and Ghetts.

Last week (August 4), Giggs dropped ‘Mandem’ featuring Diddy and its accompanying music video as the lead single off of his upcoming album. The track was released on the 15th anniversary of his debut album ‘Walk in da Park’, released on August 4, 2008. Despite not being on the record, his debut single and now London anthem ‘Talkin Da Hardest’ propelled the project to high acclaim and is considered one of the most influential albums in UK rap.

In 2022, Giggs dropped the trap-influenced ‘Da Maximum’ and thought-provoking track ‘Time’. The same year, Jay-Z name-dropped him on DJ Khaled‘s Grammy Award-winning rap blockbuster ‘God Did’.

In April last year, he dropped the music video for ‘Just Coz’ with Aitch. In a statement, the latter artist explained: “We had a good laugh, it was an honour to work with the big man. Giggs taught me a lot of stuff; he’s my guy for life.”