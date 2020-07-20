GIO releases dreamy new single ‘Holding On’

Melbourne alt-pop artist GIO has shared a brand-new single, ‘Holding On’.

The track features elements of UK garage, R&B and electronica, drawing inspiration from the likes of Melbourne’s Kllo and Two People. Listen to the song below:

‘Holding On’ is the second official single from GIO, following her debut release ‘Her’ earlier this year. Both tracks were produced by local Melbourne artist Rino Darusman and are part of a larger body of work due in the future.

Per a press release, ‘Holding On’ carries heavy sentimental value to GIO. The track depicts “the all-too familiar experience of navigating a relationship breakdown in real time”, while experiencing the “painstaking emotions of clinging on to love when it’s already lost”.

“This song is definitely anecdotal, I’ve tried to draw on a lot of the influences that got me through my teenage years,” said GIO in a statement.

“I’ve always loved electronic music, and over isolation I found myself really getting

into UK garage and the more mellow sounding melodies. It felt like the perfect landscape to explore some darker themes; in this case, a shift from self realisation to self actualisation.”

An accompanying music video for ‘Holding On’ is set to drop at a later date.