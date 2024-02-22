Brisbane’s Girl and Girl announce debut album ‘Call a Doctor’

Brisbane rockers Girl and Girl have announced their debut album ‘Call a Doctor’ with the single ‘Hello’ – check out the music video and details of the record below.

The garage rock four-piece will be dropping their full-length debut on Virgin Music Australia (AU/NZ) and Sub Pop (rest of world) on May 24. The 11-track record was laid down in two weeks at Sundowner Sound in Melbourne with producer Burke Reid [Courtney Barnett, DZ Deathrays]. It’s the follow-up to the band’s two 2023 EPs, ‘Divorce +’ and ‘Fight Night’.

Girl and Girl are previewing the record with the jangly, propulsive single ‘Hello’, which chief singer-songwriter Kai James has said is “about romanticising your own misery”. Pre-order ‘Call a Doctor’ and watch the ‘Hello’ music video, directed by Tayla Lauren, below:

Advertisement

The tracklist of Girl and Girl’s ‘Call a Doctor’ is:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Call A Doctor’

3. ‘Hello’

4. ‘Maple Jean and the Anthropocene’

5. ‘Oh Boy!’

6. ‘Suffocate’

7. ‘Mother’

8. ‘You’ll Be Alright’

9. ‘Comfortable Friends’

10. ‘Our Love (Ours Only)’

11. ‘Outro’

Besides James, Girl and Girl are guitarist Jayden Williams, bassist Fraser Bell and James’ Aunty Liss on drums. They won the inaugural Gold Coast Music Prize in 2022 and have supported the likes of Dry Cleaning and Blondshell. They’re due to perform at SXSW in Austin, Texas next month before embarking on a headline tour of Australia. They will also tour the US as a support act for NME Cover artists Royel Otis.