Girl In Red launches new Pride guitar in support of LGBTQ+ charity

Girl In Red has created a new custom Pride guitar in association with Fender.

The one-of-a-kind guitar will be auctioned off in a raffle to raise money for the Kaleidoscope Trust, who protect the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in countries with strict laws on sexuality.

The Fender Player Series electric guitar features the rainbow colours of the Pride flag, and entries for the raffle start at £5, finishing at midnight on August 2.

Speaking about the new initiative, Girl In Red said: “As a privileged queer person, I feel it is important that I am as loud as possible. Music can create an incredible and safe space for those who need it the most and this feels like an authentic way I can help others in the community.

“My first electric guitar was a Fender and the rainbow flag is such an iconic and positive design that I hope everybody loves this guitar as much as I do. What’s better than raising money for an amazing cause and helping somebody to pursue their music dreams at the same time!?”

Girl In Red recently discussed working on her “more mature” debut album during lockdown. “My grandma even said it: ‘Marie, you’ve grown so much this past year’,” she said. “So I feel like my new music sort of reflects that growth, that’s sort of been off-screen. Nobody has seen it because it’s not really been in my music yet.”

