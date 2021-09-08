Girl In Red shares acoustic rework of ‘I’ll Call You Mine’ and covers The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay’

Girl In Red has released an acoustic rework of her song ‘I’ll Call You Mine’ as well as a cover of The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay‘.

The songs, shared today (September 8), are Spotify Singles: part of her long-running relationship with the streaming giant, which recently crowned her as a RADAR artist.

‘I’ll Call You Mine’ appears on Girl In Red’s (real name Marie Ulven) debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet‘, which was released in April.

When asked about her The Kid LAROI cover song choice, Girl In Red said: “I’m about to leave someone that I don’t want to leave so I’m listening to my own cover of ‘Stay’ because I want to stay.”

Listen to the tracks below.

Ulven recently spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival about her adoration for Taylor Swift.

The pop star gave the Norwegian indie rocker a stamp of approval earlier this year for her debut album.

When asked by NME if the pair have since chatted, Ulven answered: “Yep, I’ve exchanged words with her. I would say we are very much strangers, but I adore her and she knows I adore her. She could slit my throat and I’d still be like, ‘I love you! Don’t kill me’.”

Another famous fan of Ulven’s is Billie Eilish. After her brother and producer Finneas collaborated with her on the bittersweet hyper-pop of her single ‘Seratonin’, Eilish picked her to support her at an upcoming show at The O2 in London.

“My manager called me up and told me that this was something we were going to do and I was like, ‘Oh my Lord!’” said Ulven. “I’m really stoked about that. I think it’s going to be so cool. We need to put on a really good show, not just a normal good show but something insane.”