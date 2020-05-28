Girl In Red has shared a stripped-back cover of Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’, recorded from her home in Norway.

The cover was premiered last night on BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions – watch it below:

Advertisement

The Norwegian singer-songwriter – real name Marie Ulven – also performed a piano-led version of her latest single ‘Midnight Love’ by candlelight.

‘Don’t Start Now’ isn’t Ulven’s first cover from quarantine – earlier this month, she covered Maggie Rogers‘ ‘Say It’ for Spotify’s ‘Studio Oyster’, a companion studio program for artists. The streaming service’s studio concept “allows Nordic artists to record and release new music that reflects who they are” without any rules or restrictions.

Ulven told NME in March ‘Midnight Love’ was the latest song she had completed from her hotly anticipated debut album, currently without a release date.

“I worked on a couple more ideas after ‘Midnight Love’ and I’m getting more of a direction for the whole record,” she told NME. “The album is still cooking and I want to be sure that I put the best stuff on there. I want it feel present and close to me. I’ve got plenty of bangers that are still on the table.

Advertisement

“Coronavirus ain’t gonna stop World In Red, baby! I’ve got some pretty dope-ass plans for the winter. I’m gonna be fucking mad if they don’t happen.”

Girl In Red began 2020 by sharing ‘Kate’s Not Here’ from the soundtrack to horror movie The Turning. She’s also shared a guide to beating quarantine boredom, which you can read here.