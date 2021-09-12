Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle shares emotional new tribute to Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle has shared an emotional new tribute to her former bandmate Sarah Harding, one week following the singer’s death.

Harding died last week (September 5) after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was 39 years old.

Coyle shared a series of photos of the pair together from throughout their time in Girls Aloud on her Instagram page earlier today (September 12). “One week without you!!” she captioned the post.

“Thinking of you all day everyday & trying to imagine how your new journey is going. Please feel free to come visit me anytime. I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn. I hope you now know how much you are loved & how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself. Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend!!”

After her death, it was confirmed that funds Harding had raised through a single release earlier this year will be put towards research that will seek to prevent breast cancer. In part, the research will aim to identify early risk factors for those with no family history of cancer.

The Christie hospital has also started a crowdfunding campaign for the research. Harding’s doctor, Dr Sacha Howell, will lead the research. “It is hoped that by assessing these factors, women who may not usually fall into the at-risk category can be targeted using more accurate prediction models and early screening programmes to provide better outcomes,” a spokesperson for Howell said.

Harding’s bandmates paid tribute to her last week after news of her death broke. “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!” Coyle wrote.

Roberts concluded her tribute by addressing Harding, who she called “electric girl”. “You made us,” she told her bandmate. “You gave it everything and still with a smile. A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you.”

Cheryl added: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft-hearted girl has departed.” Kimberley Walsh said in her own tribute: “Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear.”