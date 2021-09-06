Girls Aloud producer remembers Sarah Harding: “Indie bands loved her”

“Whenever we would start a new album Sarah’s enthusiasm for being back was always heart on her sleeve, so excited and so full of optimism of what was next,” Higgins told the BBC.

“It’s not that the other girls weren’t, it’s just that Sarah was so animated and going at 100 miles an hour all of the time.”

Remembering Harding’s enduring appeal in the indie music scene, Higgins discussed Harding’s regular appearances handing out prizes at the NME Awards.

Among her most memorable appearances was awarding Arctic Monkeys their ‘Best Album’ prize for debut LP ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2007.