Girls Aloud producer remembers Sarah Harding: “Indie bands loved her”

Producer Brian Higgins has remembered Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud, following the announcement of her death from breast cancer yesterday (September 5).
Higgins, founder of esteemed songwriting and production group Xenomania, produced Girls Aloud’s debut single ‘Sound Of The Underground’ in 2002, and went on to work on all of their subsequent studio albums and singles.
“Whenever we would start a new album Sarah’s enthusiasm for being back was always heart on her sleeve, so excited and so full of optimism of what was next,” Higgins told the BBC.
“It’s not that the other girls weren’t, it’s just that Sarah was so animated and going at 100 miles an hour all of the time.”
Remembering Harding’s enduring appeal in the indie music scene, Higgins discussed Harding’s regular appearances handing out prizes at the NME Awards.
Among her most memorable appearances was awarding Arctic Monkeys their ‘Best Album’ prize for debut LP ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2007.
At the awards Alex Turner discussed the possibility of a collaboration with Girls Aloud. The previous year the Sheffield band had covered Girls Aloud’s ‘Love Machine’ in the BBC Live Lounge.
“The bands loved her, she was one of them and as a result of that, Arctic Monkeys covered one of their songs, Coldplay sang ‘Call The Shots’ and so did Smashing Pumpkins,” Higgins remembered.
“I think Sarah’s legacy is she showed a legion of pop producers who are making records now that you can do anything and it’s not a trash genre.
“It is the genre, and I think Girls Aloud are part of why the world sounds the way it is now because they inspired people to go out and make music.”
Yesterday, Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts shared emotional tributes to their former bandmate following the news of her death.
Producer and Popstars: The Rivals judge Pete Waterman also paid tribute to Harding, calling her “just a delightful young kid”. Of the moment she was told she had made it into the group, he recalled: “She ran upstairs and was jumping on the bed with joy.”