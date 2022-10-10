NewsMusic News

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

100 per cent of the profits will go to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal

By Courtney Wynter
Girls Aloud Sound of the Underground 20th Anniversary vinyl
Girls Aloud Photo credit: Dave J Hogan / Getty Contributor

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding.

Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.

The vinyl will also come complete with a never-before-released alternative vocal version of the song from the archives, as well as a sheet of ‘Buy Girls, Bye Boys’ stickers. The vinyl is available to pre-order now.

Advertisement

The special edition vinyl for ‘Sounds of the Underground’ comes nearly 20 years after Girls Aloud topped the UK Singles Chart with the single in December 2002, earning a Christmas Number 1 before spending four weeks at the top of the charts.

The anniversary vinyl is the latest fundraising effort by Girls Aloud members CherylNadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts who held The Primrose Ball charity gala for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK this past weekend.

The event was presented by Fearne Cotton and featured performances from Will Young, Olly Alexander and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. There was also a live auction which included an original canvas of Sarah Harding by The Connor Brothers.

Nicola Roberts Sarah Harding Girls Aloud 2007 NME Awards
Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud arrive at the Shockwaves NME Awards 2007 CREDIT: Richard Lewis/WireImage

Back in July, Girls Aloud took part in the Race For Life For Sarah fundraiser where they ran five kilometres across London’s Hyde Park to raise money for cancer research and honour the life of Harding.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement