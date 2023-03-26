Girls Aloud to release new music to mark 20th anniversary of ‘Sound Of The Underground’

Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh has confirmed the band are set to release new music to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Sound Of The Underground’.

It comes after the band recently released a special vinyl edition of their 2002 debut single of the same name, with all profits from the pressing going straight into The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal. The singer died from breast cancer in September 2021, after revealing her diagnosis to the public in August 2020.

The girl group recently revealed that over the past year, the group raised more than £1million in funds for breast cancer charities.

Now, according to Walsh the remaining members will release some alternative takes from the record, which first came out in May 2003.

She told the MailOnline: “We’ve got some fun alternative versions of songs lying around and little re-releases just to kind of mark that because, you know, it’s a big deal. 20 years is a long time and the love that we still feel for ‘Sound Of The Underground’ and some of the songs from the first album are still huge. So it still feels like something to celebrate, but in a kind of sort of discreet way, I guess.”

Despite that the singer said the band would not be reconvening to record new music or perform live.

Walsh added: “We’re not really doing anything together as a group for obvious reasons. I think there’s already been one re-release of ‘Sound Of The Underground’ with different girls singing different lyrics, which is quite fun.”

They previously confirmed that they were planning a one-off reunion gig, doubling as a benefit concert, in Harding’s memory, which never materialised and now seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, Wargasm recently honoured Girls Aloud with a raucous cover of their 2006 hit ‘Something Kinda Ooooh’.