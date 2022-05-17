Girls’ Generation to make comeback as full group for 15th anniversary

Iconic K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation are confirmed to make a comeback this year, returning as a full group for the first time in five years.

The news of Girls’ Generations’ upcoming return was first reported by South Korean news publication StarNews, with additional reports from Soompi, AllKPop KpopHerald to corroborate the news.

Per reports, all eight remaining members of the K-pop act group will make a comeback with a new album in August to celebrate their 15th anniversary. In addition, Girls’ Generation are also scheduled to make appearances on TV shows and reality programmes to promote the upcoming release.

Okay, so this is indeed happening for real. In celebration of its 15th year, @GirlsGeneration is returning with a new album in August as an eight-piece, marking the band's return in nearly five years. We've missed you, legends! 💗 #SNSD #GirlsGeneration pic.twitter.com/MAHzfsHwQO — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) May 17, 2022

Advertisement

In April, group member Tiffany Young teased the band’s comeback. When asked during an interview with Elle Korea if Girls’ Generation had any plans to celebrate their 15th anniversary, Young replied: “I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned. That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!”

In March, Taeyeon told a fan during an online fansigning event for her latest solo album ‘INVU’ that she thinks it’s “possible” for Girls’ Generation to make their long-awaited return this year.

Last September, all eight members of Girls’ Generation appeared on an episode of the popular South Korean TV series You Quiz On The Block in celebration of their 14th anniversary. Their appearance on the programme had marked the group’s first official activity as a group in four years.

Advertisement

In other Girls’ Generation news, Taeyeon released her third solo full-length album ‘INVU’ in March. In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj praised the singer’s ability to impart “a mysticism that immediately arrests” in her music.