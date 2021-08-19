Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon explains how she started her DJ career

Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation recently discussed how she got started with her solo career as a DJ.

In an appearance on D&E Show, a radio programme hosted by Super Junior’s Dong-hae and Eun-hyuk, the K-pop veteran shared her experiences as a DJ and how she got into it.

During the show, fellow SM Entertainment label mate Eun-hyuk had asked the Girls’ Generation member how she started DJ-ing. She explained that her interest in DJ-ing grew as she wanted to share the wide variety of music she listened to as a dancer.

“For DJ-ing… because I danced before, the music I listened to has a broader spectrum, genre-wise. I wanted to share the songs I like; I wanted to do mixing,” Hyoyeon shared, per Koreaboo.

She added: “I was learning it as a hobby myself, and I heard from other people that I know a lot of songs, that I know the flow well.”

Hyoyeon then went on to reveal that she had taken the initiative to approach SM about becoming a DJ. “Because I kept hearing that I’m good, as I learned more, it felt like… it was mine,” she added. “I wanted to do it! So I appealed a lot to the teacher…I remember that. I really sent an explosion of texts. That I wanted to change entirely to a DJ.”

Hyoyeon first made her debut as a DJ in 2018 under the moniker DJ HYO with the digital single ‘Sober’. She has since released several singles as a DJ, including ‘Punk Right Now’ and ‘Dessert’.

Earlier this month, Hyoyeon made her solo comeback with the dance-pop single ‘Second’, featuring rising South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI. This marked her first release since her October 2020 collaboration with DJ and producer Raiden, ‘Think About Me’, which featured the rapper Coogie.