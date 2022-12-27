Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young signs with Sublime Artist Agency

Korean-American musician and actress Tiffany Young, best known for being a member of Girls’ Generation, has signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency.

On 26 December, South Korean entertainment agency Sublime Artist Agency announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the Girls’ Generation singer. “We are truly pleased to be joined by Tiffany Young, who has infinite influence,” the agency told News1.

Sublime added that it would show Young its “full support to demonstrate [her] capabilities in various fields in the future,” extending to include her activities outside of South Korea. According to News1, Young’s decision to join the agency had been made in lieu of her longtime manager’s recent move to the company.

Advertisement

Sublime Artist Agency is currently home to several notable actors and musicians, including singer-actor Rain, Parasite star Song Kang-ho, GOT7’s Youngjae and former GFRIEND member Yerin, among others.

This marks the first time the star has signed with a South Korean entertainment agency since her departure from SM Entertainment in 2017. Young later joined Paradigm Talent Agency in the U.S, and released several solo tracks under Asian-American label Transparent Arts beginning with ‘Over My Skin’ in June 2018.

Back in August, Young made a comeback with Girls’ Generation for their seventh studio album ‘Forever 1’, which also commemorated the girl group’s 15th anniversary since their debut. She helped compose the B-side ‘Villain’, for which she also co-wrote lyrics with bandmate Sooyoung.

In a four-star review of the record, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the girl group “create charming medley of the past and the present, pulling on the strings that made them so likeable in the first place.’

Young also recently appeared in the hit JTBC fantasy-revenge drama Reborn Rich between November and December 2022 as a supporting character, marking her biggest acting role yet.