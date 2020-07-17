GL announce forthcoming album, share new single ‘Pistachio’

Melbourne-based duo GL – aka Graeme Pogson and Ella Thompson – have released a new track, ‘Pistachio’, in addition to announcing their sophomore album, ‘You Read My Mind’.

In a press release today (July 17), GL commented: “‘Pistachio’ – apart from being the most delicious of all nuts, is about reconciling memories and past versions of ourselves.

“Beneath our hard shells, we all want to share our secrets with somebody… ‘Pistachio’ was the final ingredient needed to complete our new album.”

Listen to ‘Pistachio’ now.

The new single follows on from last year’s standalone tracks ‘Contagious’ and ‘Night Habit’, with the latter joining ‘Pistachio’ on the 10-track ‘You Read My Mind’, which is slated for a September 25 release.

Last year also saw the pair perform their first headline show in more than two years at Melbourne venue Howler.

Since their inception, the duo have toured both nationally and internationally, releasing three major titles, 2013’s ‘Love Hexagon’ EP, debut album ‘Touch’ in 2016 and their 2017 double A-sided 12” ‘Destiny/Reflect’.

The electronic outfit have played festivals like Splendour In The Grass, Laneway Festival, Meredith Music Festival, Pitch Festival and Beyond The Valley.

The duo also contributed a performance to the fundraising efforts of the Music That Matters bushfire relief event in Melbourne at the close of 2019.