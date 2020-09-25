GL release second album, drop new single ‘All In My Head’

Melbourne duo GL have today (September 25) dropped their second record, ‘You Read My Mind’, released via Pool Records.

To celebrate the announcement, the duo have shared the album’s fourth single, ‘All In My Head’. It follows on from previously released tracks ‘Night Habit’, ‘Pistachio’ and ‘Endlessly’. Stream the album in full, including the new single, below:

The band, comprised of Graeme Pogson and Ella Thompson, recorded the album in their Fitzroy studio.

Per a press release, GL said that the record “is about sticking together through uncertainty in a world fuelled by unstoppable forces, accelerating regardless of our choices.”

“The record speaks more broadly about life and its frustrations while also synthesising these experiences into something positive. Our music has always been a positive release for us, working through whatever is going on in the head and making sense of the world.

“There is an escapism in being able to make music and art and we feel extremely lucky to have that outlet.”

While the band are yet to lock in tour dates in support of the record, they say that they will begin performing live shows again “as soon as we’re able to”.

‘You Read My Mind’ follows on from the GL’s 2016 debut album ‘Touch’. Since its release, the duo have performed at most of the country’s premier music festivals, including Splendour In The Grass, Laneway Festival and Lost Paradise.