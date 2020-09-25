Glades unveil new single ‘Crush’

Pop trio Glades have today (September 25) released their new single, ‘Crush’, ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album.

‘Crush’ is a funky and smooth endeavour, with Karina Savage’s vocals on full display as Joey Wenceslao and Cam Robertson’s bouncing instrumentation help push the song along.

The song, which premiered on triple j last night (September 24), is taken from their imminent second album ‘Planetarium’, slated for release at some point later this year.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Crush’ below.

﻿

“People can misread intention – sometimes you’re just being nice, but the other person might take it as you being interested in them,” the trio said in a press statement.

“Shoutout to people who work in hospitality… We wanted to make a song that was very bass & groove driven, and it ended up as ‘Crush’.”

Thematically, the song takes a different route than previously single ‘Blonde‘, which was written explicitly about helping a friend through a break-up.

“Sometimes you have to allow yourself to feel the full extent of your emotions to get through something,” Wenceslao said of ‘Blonde’ at the time of its release.

Advertisement

‘Crush’ is the third single the band have delivered from ‘Planetarium’ thus far, following the release of ‘Blonde’ and ‘Vertigo’ earlier this year.

‘Planetarium’ will be the band’s first full length release since they dropped their debut album ‘To Love You’ back in late 2018.