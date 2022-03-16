Glass Animals add second Sydney show to 2022 Australian tour

Glass Animals have added a fifth date to their upcoming tour of Australia, announcing a second show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

The Oxford band’s first Hordern gig – slated to go down on Saturday July 16 – sold out in a matter of minutes after tickets went on sale last November. The new show will take place the night after that one (on Sunday July 17), with tickets available from Untitled starting 12pm this Friday (March 18).

Outside of their two Sydney dates, Glass Animals will headline shows in Perth and Melbourne, respectively scheduled for Thursday July 14 and Tuesday 19. They’ll also perform at this year’s Splendour In The Grass, taking to the Byron Bay Parklands on Saturday July 23 with the likes of The Strokes, Violent Soho, Jack Harlow, The Jungle Giants, Oliver Tree, JPEGMafia and more.

Advertisement

The tour comes in support of Glass Animals’ third album, ‘Dreamland’, which hit shelves back in August 2020. Its single ‘Heat Waves’ topped that year’s triple j Hottest 100, making them the first UK band to do so since Mumford & Sons in 2009. The group pledged to tattoo their arses with the outline of the Australian continent if they won – a promise they ultimately kept, getting the tattoos back in January.

NME gave ‘Dreamland’ a four-star review upon release, with writer Hannah Mylrea saying the band “have overcome a period of intense adversity to bring you a record of deeply personal tales – all set to shimmering pop tunes”.

Since releasing ‘Dreamland’, Glass Animals have released the single ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ and shared a reworking of ‘Heat Waves’ featuring Iann Dior. They also covered Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, and – backstage at the 2022 BRIT Awards – joked to NME that their fourth album would be a “Celtic opera” featuring bagpipes.

Glass Animals’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 14 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday 16 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 17 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday 19 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Saturday 23 – Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass