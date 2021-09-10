Glass Animals confirm they have Australian tour dates “in the calendar”

Glass Animals have revealed that they have dates in the calendar for a potential Australian tour, which will be their first since late 2019.

Speaking to triple j, frontman Dave Bayley dropped the news while promoting the band’s new single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’, released today (September 10). The single features on a just-dropped re-release of Glass Animals’ 2020 album ‘Dreamland’.

Watch the music video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ below.

“There’s a lot I’m excited about,” Bayley told the radio station about forthcoming plans.

“There’s another sort of musical thing coming at some point… And I’ll say this now: I have dates in the calendar for when we will hopefully be in Australia. Fingers crossed it’s happening, we’re doing everything we can to make it happen.”

In addition, Bayley also shouted out WA rockers Spacey Jane, whose single ‘Booster Seat’ came in at 2nd place in the 2020 triple j’s Hottest 100 after Glass Animals’ own ‘Heat Waves’ topped the countdown.

“Shout out to Spacey Jane, gorgeous song!” Bayley said, referring to the ‘Sunlight’ single.

“We’re going to have to get some beers over there.”

Of the new single, Bayley told triple j, “Being locked down in England for so long, you end up going a bit stir crazy.

“You start over-thinking everything. I was talking to myself in my head all night, staying up all night, not being able to sleep.

“The song is about the realisation that what I wanted and needed most – what everyone probably needed most – is to just go out and see their friends and have fun,” he continued.

‘Have something to enjoy; we all need that little bit that makes us feel human. That’s what this song is about.”