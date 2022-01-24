Glass Animals finally get Australia-themed tattoos on their arses to celebrate 2020 Hottest 100 victory

A year on from winning the triple j Hottest 100 with ‘Heat Waves’, members of Glass Animals have made good on a promise that they would get “Australia tattooed to each of our buttocks” if they topped the countdown.

The UK band initially made the promise in January 2021 via Twitter, clarifying that though it would be “not each cheek,” they would still get an Australia-themed tattoo on their arses should they win. Sure enough, the band’s ‘Heat Waves’ came in at number one just over a week later – making them the first British band to come first since Mumford & Sons in 2009.

Over the weekend – as triple j counted down the Hottest 100 of 2021 – Glass Animals shared footage on their Instagram page of frontman Dave Bayley and guitarist/keyboardist Drew MacFarlane visiting London tattoo parlour Inkhouse to get their first-ever tattoos.

In the video, Bayley and MacFarlane are tattooed by Brighton tattoo artist Patrick Bates. Bayley’s tattoo is an an outline of a map of Australia, complete with squiggles to signify ‘heat waves’, while MacFarlane’s is a koala. Both tattoos were designed by a fan named Arielle, after the band called for submissions to decide what their Australia-themed tattoos should be.

“My mum… she’s going to be livid,” says Bayley in the video ahead of the tattoo. “I’m an adult now, my own person, so… sorry, mum!”

In their post, the band acknowledged these tattoos were a long time coming. “Sorry it took so long to get em done,” they wrote, “covid is a f**ker.”

Watch the footage below:

Over the weekend, Glass Animals featured in the triple j Hottest 100 yet again, coming in at number 23 with ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ in the 2021 list. It marked their ninth appearance overall in the countdown’s history.

The 2021 countdown was taken out by The Wiggles with their cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’, as recorded for the station’s Like a Version segment. Kevin Parker has praised the Wiggles’ victory, saying that they “made [the song] their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles.”