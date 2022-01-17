Glass Animals, Jack Harlow and Spacey Jane lead line-up for Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival 2022

Adelaide festival Spin Off has announced it will return this year, with a line-up led by UK indie rockers Glass Animals and US rapper Jack Harlow.

Set to take place on July 22 at Adelaide Showground, the bill also features homegrown acts like Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, G Flip and Genesis Owusu along with US singer Oliver Tree and Canada’s Tate McRae. See the full line-up below.

Tickets for Spin Off 2022 will go on sale January 24 at 9am. There’s a pre-sale kicking off this Friday (January 21) at 9am – you can register for that here.

Advertisement

This year’s event will mark Spin Off’s return after taking two years off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival last took place in 2019 with a line-up that included Childish Gambino, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Ocean Alley, Ball Park Music and more.

Glass Animals’ appearance on this year’s bill coincides with their forthcoming headline Australian tour. The Oxford band – who took out the number one spot on last year’s Hottest 100 with their ‘Dreamland’ hit ‘Heat Waves’ – will play arena shows in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne in July.

As is typical, many of the acts appearing as part of Spin Off also appear on the line-up for this year’s Splendour in the Grass. Those include Glass Animals along with Harlow, G Flip, Oliver Tree, Genesis Owusu and The Chats.

The line-up for Spin Off Festival 2022 is:

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Spacey Jane

Ball Park Music

G Flip

Oliver Tree

Tate McRae

Genesis Owusu

The Chats

Beddy Rays

Teenage Joans