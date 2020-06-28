Glass Animals postpone the release of ‘Dreamland’

Glass Animals have postponed the release of their third album ‘Dreamland’ in order to keep focus on the Black Lives Matter movement and the discussions taking place around racism and police brutality around the world.

Originally slated for a July 10 release, the band will now release the record on August 7.

In a post on Instagram today (June 28), the band explained that they were set to share one of the main singles from the album a few weeks ago but that it “couldn’t have felt more like the wrong time” to release new music.

“The deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery horrified us to our core… and the despicable responses to police brutality and the hideous behaviour of extremists that followed were completely heartbreaking,” they explained.

“All eyes and minds needed to be focused on civil rights and understanding how to defeat prejudice, and we made the decision to pause our album release plan indefinitely.”

The band went on to explain that the “fight for civil rights is so much bigger and more important than any single piece of music”, and that while they’ll be releasing new music soon, they will “never take [their] eyes off of that ultimate goal”.

‘Dreamland’ will follow Glass Animals’ 2016 album ‘How to Be a Human Being’. They’ve shared three songs from the record so far – its title track, ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ and ‘Tokyo Drifting’, their collaboration with rapper Denzel Curry.

It marks the first album from the Oxford psych-pop outfit since drummer Joe Seaward was severely injured in 2018 after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Dublin.