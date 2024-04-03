Glass Animals share anthemic ‘Creatures In Heaven’ and announce new album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’

Glass Animals have returned with their new single ‘Creatures in Heaven’ and have announced their new album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’.

The album will be the fourth full-length record of the group’s career and the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Dreamland’. It comes out on 19 July via Polydor and you can pre-order it here.

‘Creatures in Heaven’ is the first taster of the album, and speaking about its existential themes, frontman Dave Bayley has said: “It’s about a moment in time, be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing. Even if it is over. Or if it doesn’t go as planned. Or if it dies too soon. It is still fucking beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies. If that’s how you choose to see it.”

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ track listing:

Show Pony whatthehellishappening Creatures in Heaven Wonderful Nothing A Tear in Space (Airlock) ICMYFILA How I Learned to Love the Bomb White Roses On the Run Lost in the Ocean

The announcement follows the news last week that the band will play two shows later this year – in Wild West, California on April 11 and Mexico City on April 15..

Recommended

“Testing…1…2…3,” the band wrote. “Greetings human of Earth. We’ve missed you, and can’t wait to see you all.”

At that time, the band also posted a video with the caption: “incoming…”. The video takes us through the cosmos, narrowly avoiding floating eyeballs and dolphins through the ‘International Shame Station’, before landing on top of a building with ‘ILYSFM’ graffitied on its roof. Vocalist Dave Bayley can be heard singing: “What you think about when you think about love?”.

Glass Animals’ last new music was 2020’s ‘Dreamland’, a record which NME gave four stars: “‘Dreamland’ is stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold. It’s a sun-drenched record of summer tunes that will sound even better when heard at festivals with a tinnie in hand. Yet look behind glittering shells of these tunes and you’ll find hugely personal stories, told with new strength and resilience.

“So stick on your headphones, close your eyes and take a trip to ‘Dreamland’ – you won’t want to leave.”

Advertisement

NME also spoke with Glass Animals in 2022, where they shared their experiences about working with Florence Welch: “I learned so much from [Florence]. We did a bunch of sessions for the new album, and I was blown away. I was like, ‘Woah, how do I compete with this real force of nature when it comes to songwriting?’

He continued: “I had to hold my own and I think we made a really wicked album. She’s a brilliant songwriter. Shout out to Florence: thank you for letting me work on your record, I feel really lucky.”