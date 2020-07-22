Glass Animals want your 3D head scans for a new music video

Glass Animals have called on their fans to submit 3D head scans for use in an upcoming music video.

The Oxford group, who are due to release their third album ‘Dreamland’ next month, took to Instagram yesterday (July 21) to post a clip demonstrating how to capture the required images via a smartphone.

“YO. we need 3d scans of your heads for a video we’re making. don’t worry we won’t deep fake you or anything,” they wrote as the caption, adding that they are “just gonna mess around with all of these and create something”.

Advertisement

Those interested in participating in the project will need to download the Trnio 3D scanning app, and send the images to glassanimalsfanvideo@gmail.com by midnight (BST) on Sunday (July 26). You can see the post above.

This comes after Glass Animals shared their latest single ‘Heat Waves’ at the end of last month. Its accompanying video sees frontman Dave Bayley wandering the streets of London during lockdown, before ending up at an empty venue.

Dreamland’, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘How To Be A Human Being’, was originally slated for a July 10 release. However, the band pushed back the album to August 7 out of respect and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

It also marks Glass Animals’ first record since drummer Joe Seaward was severely injured in 2018 after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Dublin. Back in May, Seaward and his bandmates opened up about the ordeal and his subsequent recovery in their NME Big Read feature.