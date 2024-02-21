Hear Glass Beams’ new song ‘Mahal’ from debut EP for Ninja Tune

The masked Melbourne trio Glass Beams have released ‘Mahal’, the title track of an upcoming EP on their new label Ninja Tune.

The five-track ‘Mahal’, out on March 22, is the follow-up to the psychedelic band’s debut EP ‘Mirage’. They were named to the NME 100 of 2022 on the strength of that 2021 EP, and toured heavily behind it.

Before recording ‘Mahal’ in a home studio, Glass Beams had already been teasing fans by playing the music – about 20 minutes of it – live. Now you can pre-order the EP and check out the title track and a live performance video of it below:

The tracklist of Glass Beams’ ‘Mahal’ is:

1. ‘Horizon’

2. ‘Mahal’

3. ‘Orb’

4. ‘Snake Oil’

5. ‘Black Sand’

Glass Beams formed around founding member Rajan Silva, who as a child was deeply influenced by the music tastes of his father, who emigrated to Melbourne from India in the ’70s. Particularly formative for Silva were the George Harrison tribute concert DVD Concert For George featuring sitar legend Ravi Shankar and his daughter Anoushka, as well the mix of classic blues and iconic Bollywood music in his father’s record collection.

Glass Beams are on the line-up of Pitch Music & Arts Festival in the Grampians this March. Following the release of ‘Mahal’, they will then embark of a five-show tour of Europe and the UK. The opening and ending shows in Amsterdam and London are already sold out, though tickets remain in Paris, Berlin and Brussels. Find ticket info here and tour dates below.

Glass Beams’ Europe & UK 2024 tour dates are:

APRIL

Monday 1 – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday 2 – Le Bellevoise, Paris, France

Thursday 4 – Silent Green, Berlin, Germany

Friday 5 – Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

Saturday 6 – Earth Theatre, London, United Kingdom