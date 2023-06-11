Glastonbury 2023: Arcadia to exclusively run on renewable energy

Arcadia is set to run exclusively on renewable energy at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The Spider will be returning to the Arcadia area for this year’s edition of the festival, which will feature a range of electronic music heavyweights on its line-up.

The Chemical Brothers, Skepta, Floating Points, Daphni, Dubkasm, Plastician and more will all play in the spider across the weekend. Find the full list of artists here.

Advertisement

Ahead of the festival, Arcadia has announced that it will run entirely on recycled biofuels for the first time, including cooking oil and chip fat.

Explaining the initiative, Arcadia co-founder Bertie Cole told DJ Mag: “With the current infrastructure that festivals run on it was clear one of the more efficient ways it could be done is by using a waste fuel to power all those bits of machinery.

“But until quite recently, a lot of the biofuels that were available didn’t really have the provenance of components, like some of them had palm oils etc. that [we] wouldn’t want to encourage the use of, whereas it’s got to the point now where we can proudly put our name to it.”

Discussing the journey towards renewable energy at Arcadia, Cole said: “We’ve been doing a lot of research on potential types of fuel – and there is a HVO fuel now which is made from recycled chip fat and cooking oil. And it’s refined down to a degree where it can be used in a normal diesel engine.

“So, what that allows you to do is actually run your normal generators and machinery from a fuel which has been salvaged from a waste product, so rather than using virgin minerals and things that haven’t been extracted yet, you can use things that have been grown and then burnt and used for cooking and other things like that, and then give it another use by using it to power things.”

Advertisement

Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm from June 21-25, with headliners Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses. Other confirmed acts include Lizzo, Wizkid, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Lana Del Rey and The War On Drugs.

Last week, the BBC announced details of its coverage of the 2023 festival, while the full line-up and stage times were also recently shared, with new names added including Queens Of The Stone Age and Rick Astley.