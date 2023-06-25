Glastonbury 2023: Jack Harlow joins Lil Nas X for dazzling rendition of ‘Industry Baby’

Lil Nas X ended his Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury 2023 this evening (June 25) by welcoming Jack Harlow to the stage for a rendition of ‘Industry Baby’.

The rapper gave the penultimate performance of the weekend on the Pyramid Stage before Elton John‘s farewell headline set.

After kicking off the set with ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’, he ran through highlights from his debut album, also mounting a horse for ‘Old Town Road’.

To close the set, he then welcomed Harlow to the stage for a rendition of their 2021 hit single. The performance came after a mash-up of the ‘Industry Baby’ melody and Michael Jackson‘s hit ‘Beat It’.

Announcing Harlow’s arrival, Nas said: “I need you to make some noise, I’ve got a special friend – everybody give it up for Jack Harlow!”

“This is my first time here since 2019,” he told the crowd during the set, returning to the festival after he performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus in the middle of Miley Cyrus’ Glastonbury set.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury today, Blondie performed a hit-packed set featuring nods to Donna Summer and Sex Pistols to a massive crowd before Lil Nas X on the Pyramid Stage, while before them was a rapturously received Legends’ Slot from Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

So far, four special guests have been confirmed for Elton John’s closing set of the festival, though who they are is anyone’s guess. Fans are speculating, however, that Britney Spears could appear during the set following hints that she’s posted on social media.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.