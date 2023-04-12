Glastonbury Festival announce ticket re-sale dates for 2023

Glastonbury Festival have announced ticket re-sale dates and details, giving fans another chance to get into the 2023 edition of the festival this June.

The first main batch of tickets went on sale back in November – with coach and ticket packages selling out in under 25 minutes. Later, the general sale saw all tickets go in just over an hour, with organisers announcing that “demand far exceeded supply”.

Now, after the main line-up was announced last month with the bill topped by Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns ‘N’ Roses, the festival has announced music-lovers have the chance to purchase tickets on re-sale. These come after previous would-be festival-goers either failed to pay the balance on their purchase or returned them.

Below are FAQs and everything you need to know about the re-sale.

When do Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on re-sale?

According to Glastonbury’s official site, coach package tickets will go on sale on Thursday April 20 at 6pm BST, before general admission tickets go on sale again on Sunday April 23 at 9am BST. Note that only people who have already registered for Glastonbury tickets will be able to try and buy them.

Where do Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on re-sale

At the above dates and times, tickets will be available via the only official outlet at SeeTickets here.

How much do Glastonbury 2023 tickets cost?

General admission tickets Glastonbury 2023 cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, while coach ticket package prices depend on where you’re travelling from. For the re-sale, the full balance is due within 24 hours of booking.

How many tickets can I buy in the Glastonbury 2023 re-sale?

The festival state that the general admission re-sale on Sunday April 23 allows fans to buy purchase up to four tickets per transaction, but be advised that you can only book one ticket per registration and that registration numbers and postcodes will be needed for everyone in a group booking.

Ticket and coach packages available Thursday April 20 will be limited to two tickets per transaction with the same above registration rules that apply.

Can I still register to buy Glastonbury tickets?

To prevent ticket touting and secondary ticketing, Glastonbury operates a strict registration process whereby “each ticket features the photograph of the registered ticket holder with security checks carried out to ensure that only the person in the photograph is admitted to the festival”.

Glastonbury state that: “If you are not registered, we advise registering here by Friday, April 14 to allow for the registration to be processed and resubmitted if needed.

“If you are already registered you can use your existing registration number and do not need to re-register. We advise you check your details online prior to registration closing, in case you need to provide any new details. Registration closes at 5pm BST on Monday April 17, and will not reopen until after the re-sale.”

Glastonbury 2023 will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from Wednesday June 21 – Sunday June 23. Other acts announced for the festival so far include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

It was also recently announced that the festival would be renaming the John Peel stage this year while introducing the new Woodsies area, with Glasto boss Emily Eavis also revealing that she has already booked two female headliners for 2024’s event.