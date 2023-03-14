Glastonbury 2023 reveals West Holts line-up

Glastonbury Festival 2023 have revealed the line-up for the West Holts Stage at this year’s event – see it in full below.

As has become customary for the legendary event, after the full line-up drops they then announce new names stage-by-stage.

In 2023, the West Holts Stage will be headlined by Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental, all of whom were previously announced for the festival. The first 2023 line-up poster landed last week, confirming that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses will join the previously announced Elton John as the festival’s final two headliners.

Others including Young Fathers, Mahalia and Joey Bada$$ were also previously announcement, but now have had their stage confirmed.

Alongside the existing names, the West Holts announcement also welcomes a number of new names to the Glastonbury line-up, including with other names including Black Country, New Road and Gabriels.

See the full West Holts line-up for Glastonbury 2023 below.

For the first of our Glastonbury 2023 area announcements, here's the amazing @WestHoltsGlasto line-up for this year's Festival! pic.twitter.com/8Vvs0zLMpj — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2023

Other confirmed acts for Glastonbury 2023 include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

Fifty-two per cent of the 54 names on the initial line-up are male. Back in 2019, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis promised that she was aiming to ensure “as close to” a 50/50 gender-split as possible.

Acknowledging this year’s all-male bill-toppers, Eavis attributed the lack of viable female headliners to an industry “pipeline” problem in an interview with the Guardian.

She explained that Guns N’ Roses were booked after a previously-confirmed female headliner cancelled because she “changed her touring plans”. While she didn’t disclose the act’s name, Eavis said she hoped to secure them within the next five years.

Taylor Swift, who was scheduled to headline the axed Glasto 2020, had been rumoured for this year’s festival before the pop star’s conflicting North American ‘Eras Tour’ ruled her out.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out last November. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.