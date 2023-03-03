Glastonbury 2023: Yusuf/Cat Stevens to play Legends Slot

Yusuf, aka Cat Stevens, will take on the coveted Legends Slot at Glastonbury 2023, it has been announced.

The first wave of artists for this summer’s festival was revealed this morning (March 3), with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses set to join Elton John in headlining the iconic Pyramid Stage.

Other acts on the line-up include Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens is also on the poster, and will perform in Glastonbury’s Legend Slot on Sunday, June 25, according to BBC News. It’ll mark the singer-songwriter’s debut appearance at Worthy Farm.

The annual performance, often reserved for older and heritage acts, traditionally takes place at around 4pm on the Pyramid.

Diana Ross appeared in the slot last June, with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton all having taken on the Legends Slot in recent years.

Prior to today’s announcement, it’d been rumoured that either The Spice Girls, Robbie Williams, Roxy Music or Duran Duran were in the running for this year’s Sunday teatime slot.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens released a re-imagining of his 1970 studio album ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ back in 2020. You can read NME‘s three-star review of ‘Tea for the Tillerman²’ here.

In other Glastonbury news, co-organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed that the John Peel Stage has been renamed ahead of the 2023 festival.

Glastonbury 2023 takes place between June 21 and June 25. Tickets sold out last November. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.

A resale of any returned tickets is expected to take place in the spring.