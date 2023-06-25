Glastonbury Festival 2023: Queens Of The Stone Age play a raucous Other Stage set

Queens Of The Stone Age closed out Glastonbury’s Other Stage Sunday (June 25) with a high-energy set and request for fans to “fuck shit up together.” View exclusive photos from NME below.

“Hello Glastonbury, my name is Elton John,” joked frontman Josh Homme, a nod to the ‘Rocket Man’ singer headlining the Pyramid Stage at the same time as their set. The singer was met by kind cheers of “we love you Elton” from the crowd.

Homme kept the energy high throughout the night as he encouraged the crowd to “fuck shit up together”. “This is it motherfuckers. This is your last night,” he told the energetic moshers. ”Are you ready to have a good time? Are you ready to dance?”

Later in the set, the frontman dedicated ‘In The Fade’ to the late Mark Lanegan. “This is for my friend Mark Lanegan,” frontman Homme said of the grunge icon and former Queens of the Stone Age musician, who died last year. See the full set list from the performance below.

QOTSA made their Glastonbury debut in an earlier slot on the Other Stage back in 1999 and returned to the festival in 2002. The band are currently on tour for their latest album, ‘In Times New Roman‘.

Queens Of The Stone Age played:

‘Smile’ (Peggy Lee song)

‘Go With the Flow’

‘The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret’

‘My God Is the Sun’

‘Smooth Sailing’

‘Little Sister’

‘If I Had a Tail’

‘Paper Machete’

‘The Evil Has Landed’

‘Make It Wit Chu’ (With Rolling Stones’ ‘Miss You’ interlude)

‘Carnavoyeur’

‘The Way You Used to Do’

‘In The Fade’

‘God Is in the Radio’

‘No One Knows’

‘A Song for the Dead’

Elsewhere on Sunday at Glastonbury 2023, during his Legends’ Slot performance, Yusuf/Cat Stevens paid tribute to George Harrison with a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor also opened the famed Pyramid Stage but fans aren’t happy that the set wasn’t live-streamed.

Japanese Breakfast also had to cancel her 12:30pm set at The Other Stage over travel delays. She was replaced by Eaves Wilder. Tonight, the Pyramid Stage will be headlined by Elton John, who will be playing his final show in the UK.

Just before John came on stage, Lil Nas X performed what fans described as an “incredible” slot on the Pyramid Stage.