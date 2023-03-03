Glastonbury Festival announces 2023 line-up

Glastonbury Festival has announced the first line-up for its 2023 edition, with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses named as the final two headliners.

Alex Turner and co. are due to top the Pyramid Stage for the third time on Friday, June 23 ahead of GnR making their Worthy Farm debut the following night (June 24). The two bands join the previously announced Elton John in headlining this year’s event.

Lil Nas X will play in the slot immediately before John, with Lana Del Rey set to deliver a headline performance on the Other Stage (via the Guardian).

Other confirmed acts include Queens of the Stone Age, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @ArcticMonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/dMnppdSf1U — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 3, 2023

Fifty-three per cent of the 55 names on this initial line-up are male. Back in 2019, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis promised that she was aiming to ensure “as close to” a 50/50 gender-split as possible.

“I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said in 2018 on the strive for gender equality at the festival and in the wider music industry.

Acknowledging this year’s all-male, all-white headline trio, Eavis attributed the lack of viable female headliners to an industry “pipeline” problem in an interview with the Guardian.

She explained that Guns N’ Roses were booked after a previously-confirmed female headliner cancelled.

Check out the full list of confirmed artists so far below.

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou and Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Queens of the Stone Age

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf/Cat Stevens