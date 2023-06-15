Are Glastonbury about to reveal who The Churnups are?

Eagled-eyed Glastonbury fans are expecting the festival to reveal the identity of the mystery secret band The Churnups shortly.

It’s just one week until Glasto kicks off, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John headlining the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton from June 21 to June 25. When the full line-up with stage times were revealed last month, much speculation arose around an unknown band called The Churnups appearing on the bill at 6.15pm on the Friday of the festival, playing on the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood.

The most common theories were that it would be Foo Fighters, or returning Britpop veterans Pulp. The rumour mill then seemed to spin in favour of Foos, after Dave Grohl teased fans with a message that mentioned “churning up” emotions.

Now, fans are expecting the announcement to be made imminently – after a poster calling for attention with the words “Hey web cam!” appeared this morning (Thursday June 15) on the festival’s official live webcam on the BBC. Many believe this to be part of a bigger reveal to come. See a still of the poster below.

This comes after comments from Lauren Laverne on her BBC 6 Music radio show this morning sparked speculation that an announcement was imminent.

“Right now, a band who – will they be there, who knows? I wonder,” said Laverne, speaking of the band and looking ahead to the festival. “‘But Here We Are‘ is certainly the name of their new album. Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA… Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed…”

Some note that this could be leading to an artist reveal similar to that of Radiohead in 2017, when the band’s iconic ‘bear face’ logo was spotted on the webcam being drawn onto the grass. However, posters that merely seem to be teasing the festival kicking off soon have been spotted on the webcam earlier this week.

Meanwhile, reliable Glastonbury surprise set rumour source Secret Glasto are also expecting Grohl and co. to be revealed soon

I *love* that someone at @glastonbury has thought of putting posters up for the @bbcglasto webcam to see! Really nice touch! Well done you! #Glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/dDllP7ZFJz — MartinC (@MartinCurtis01) June 9, 2023

We’ve got another confession to make, you’d certainly be FOOlish to miss The Churnups — Secretglasto (@secretglasto) June 15, 2023

Foo Fighters recently kicked off their 2023 comeback tour, featuring Josh Freese as their new live drummer, while also teasing details of “soon-to-be-announced” UK dates.

The return of Foos to Worthy Farm would come after Grohl made a surprise cameo during Paul McCartney’s headline set last year, and follows on from the band topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2017.

Pulp, meanwhile, recently kicked off their run of comeback shows in Bridlington, before last week reuniting with Richard Hawley to perform ‘Common People’. They’ll be headlining Isle Of Wight Festival this weekend, before their 2023 UK tour continues.

The band also added three more gigs to their comeback run – playing a huge outdoor show at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on Tuesday July 4 and two intimate gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July. Head here for tickets and more information.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Glastonbury 2023 also appears to promise mixed conditions of sunny and wet conditions.