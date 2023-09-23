Glastonbury ticket sale date seemingly confirmed by Emily Eavis

Glastonbury booker Emily Eavis appears to have confirmed the day tickets for next year’s edition of the festival will go on sale.

Eavis was asked on Instagram by a fan when they could expect tickets to go on sale and confirmed that they will be available from November 5. She added that “all the info will be with you soon”.

Registration for tickets has been open for some time, and fans hoping to come to Worthy Farm next June have until 5pm GMT on October 31 to sign up – you can do so here.

The move was adopted by Glastonbury to help cut down on touts. Each general admission ticket will come with a photo of the ticket holder printed on it.

It was confirmed in August on the festival’s Twitter (X) page that any Glastonbury ticket registrations submitted prior to 2020 need to be reviewed and confirmed before the next ticket sale. You can do that here.

Upon clicking the registration link, you will be asked to re-enter your email, which will be followed by an e-mail from Glastonbury containing your registration number(s) and unique links which will let you view, edit or delete your details, or update your registration photo to a more recent image.

You can find more instructions on the website along with NME‘s full guide on how to secure tickets for 2024.

Straight after this year’s festival, which saw performances from from the likes of Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix, Queens Of The Stone Age and many more, rumours began to swirl about who might possibly be headlining in 2024.

So far, the speculations range from The 1975, Beyoncé and Harry Styles. You can find NME‘s full list of rumoured performers here.

For the 2023 instalment of the iconic festival, highlights included John’s career-spanning farewell performance – which NME described as “one of the festival’s best-ever headline sets” – Foo Fighters‘ surprise set which finally revealed the identity of the mystery band The Churnups and Cate Blanchett’s dance performance on-stage with Sparks.