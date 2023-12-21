Glastonbury “well-planned” but needs more toilets and crowd control for 2024, says council

Glastonbury Festival has been given a series of recommendations for next year’s event by Somerset Council.

The council has recommended that the festival bring in more toilets and better crowd control measures alongside suggestions that allergen information is displayed more clearly at food outlets and bars more clearly.

The festival organisers said they will “review the feedback”.

Dave Coles, Somerset Council’s head of regulatory services, said that the 2023 Glastonbury Festival “overall was very well-run” and the majority of the feedback from the 2022 festival was taken on board and acted upon. However, he said that “continuous improvement” was needed for the Worthy Farm event.

Other recommendations include better walkways and more water refill stations at The Park and The Stone Circle areas.

Meanwhile, councillor Susannah Hart said the majority of locals supported the festival but urged the council to continually listen to their concerns.

“Generally people who live locally make one of two choices. They either get on board and join in and have the fun, or they actually go away for a few days – because if it’s not for you, everyday life becomes quite difficult,” Hart said [via the BBC].

“People accept that it’s just how it is, there’s nothing they can do to change it – but I think the impact on locals who don’t want to be a part of it is very significant.”

Glastonbury said they “would work closely with its licensing team to ensure the 2024 festival went off without a hitch”.

A spokesperson said: “We were very pleased with the local authority’s overall feedback that the event was ‘once again well-planned and managed’.”