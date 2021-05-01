Glenn Danzig has shared his thoughts on cancel culture, saying its presence will stop another “punk explosion” from happening.

The singer was discussing his new vampire spaghetti western film in an interview with Rolling Stone in which he reflected on Misfits classic ‘Last Caress’.

Recalling how the band “would do things just to piss people off,” Danzig said the song has an attitude of “fuck everybody. Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck the world.”

He then went on to say that he believes that songs of that ilk aren’t possible to create any more. “I don’t think people will ever see anything like it again,” he said. “There won’t be any new bands coming out like that. Now, they will immediately get canceled.

“People don’t understand, because everything’s so cancel-culture, woke bullshit nowadays, but you could never have the punk explosion nowadays, because of cancel culture and woke bullshit,” he added.

“You could never have it. It would never have happened. We’re lucky it happened when it did, because it’ll never happen again. You won’t have any of those kinds of bands ever again. Everyone’s so uptight and P.C., it’s just like, ‘OK, whatever.'”

Danzig recently shared the first trailer for new film Death Rider In The House Of Vampires. Speaking of the film back in December 2019, he said: “It’s much different, of course, because there’s no comic book to follow. So we had pretty free rein in the movie.

“All the characters have like a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name. A lot of guest cameos in it — some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It’s based on the European cinema.”

Last year, Danzig released a new album made up of Elvis Presley covers.