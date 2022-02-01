Glenn Wheatley, artist manager and Masters Apprentices bassist, has died aged 74

Glenn Wheatley, an Australian artist manager who also played bass in the Masters Apprentices has died, aged 74. Wheatley was an iconic industry figure, managing John Farnham and helping launch the career of Delta Goodrem.

Wheatley passed away in Melbourne on Tuesday (February 1), reportedly from complications with COVID-19. He is survived by his three children, Tim, Samantha and Kara, and his wife, Gaynor.

Born in Brisbane in 1948, Wheatley’s first foray into music was as part of Brisbane blues band Bay City Union. He joined the Masters Apprentices in 1968, and in the four years he played with the band they had several hits, including ‘Bridgette’, ‘5:10 Man’ ‘Because I Love You’ and ‘Turn Up Your Radio’.

Wheatley performed on three of the band’s studio albums 1970’s ‘Masterpiece’, 1971’s ‘Choice Cuts’ and finally, 1972’s ‘A Toast To Panama Red’. The Masters Apprentices disbanded for the first time the same year, and Wheatley would only reunite with the band on special occasions over the years.

In a statement on Facebook, the surviving members of The Masters Apprentices wrote that they were “deeply saddened” by Wheatley’s passing.

“He recognised that the band should be getting much higher fees for drawing huge crowds and fought for a fairer share of concert revenue… He has left his mark forever on Australian music,” they added.

“Glenn would often reunite with The Masters Apprentices, dusting off his bass on special occasions, most recently the Thebarton Theatre 90th Birthday Spectacular in 2018. We will miss him greatly… Always a Masters Apprentice!”

Following his departure from the Masters Apprentices, Wheatley moved into artist management. Among others, Wheatley worked with the Little River Band in the 1970s, establishing them in the US. Speaking to Sunrise today, former Little River Band lead singer, Glenn Shorrock, said: “Glenn came out of the wilds of Queensland. It’s a sad day.

“He was a great negotiator, negotiating great contracts for LRB and subsequently for John [Farnham].

“He wasn’t a great bass player,” Shorrock joked, “but he was a great manager and a great friend.”

As a manager, Wheatley was instrumental in relaunching the career of John Farnham. In 1986, he mortgaged his own home to finance Farnham’s seminal album ‘Whispering Jack’.

The album boasted Farnahm’s now iconic anthem ‘You’re the Voice’, spent 25 weeks at the number one spot on the ARIA charts, and went on to be certified platinum in Australia 24 times.

In September of 2020, ‘You’re the Voice’ was sung by participants of an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne. Speaking for Farnham and his team, Wheatley condemned the use of the track in that manner.

“I’m personally concerned people will hear the song and think John Farnham is personally endorsing these protests, and in this case, it’s not right,” Wheatley said at the time. “It’s something that John and I do not condone, the use of that song, particularly in a time in Melbourne where we are in stage four lockdown.”

Wheatley discovered pop singer Delta Goodrem when she was in her teens, managing her for the release of her 2003 debut album, ‘Innocent Eyes’, before the pair parted ways later that same year. The album, too, would become one of the best-selling in Australian music history.

Wheatley’s public image took a turn in 2007 when he was sentenced to 15 months in prison after a conviction of tax fraud. He expressed regret for his actions and told a court he was “ashamed” at what he had done.

Several figures in the Australian music industry paid tribute to Wheatley on social media. See some of those tributes below.

