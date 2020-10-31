Glitoris share live album ‘The Slut Power Sessions – Live at the Basement’

Canberra punks Glitoris have shared a new live album, ‘The Slut Power Sessions’.

The LP was recorded live at Canberra venue The Basement over two limited-capacity shows in June of this year. In a Facebook post, the band notes that due to the coronavirus restrictions at the time, there was an audience of just 20 people each night.

Most of the seven tracks are drawn from Glitoris’ 2019 debut album ‘The Policy’, as well as the singles ‘Slut Power’, ‘Trump Card’ and ‘Pole’. Stream or purchase ‘The Slut Power Sessions – Live at the Basement’ below.

Advertisement

<a href="https://glitoris.bandcamp.com/album/the-slut-power-sessions-live-at-the-basement">The Slut Power Sessions – Live at The Basement by Glitoris</a>

The record is also set to be pressed on a strictly limited “COVID Green” splatter vinyl, with pre-order due to open next Friday (November 6). Glitoris have also hinted an accompanying live video of the concerts may be released.

“We think these are the best versions of our songs and we love hearing Scotty’s amaze drumming prowess. The tracks sum up the Glitoris 1.0 era so TURN IT UP LOUD,” they wrote on Facebook.

Glitoris’ planned 2020 ‘Slut Power’ tour, set to be their largest to date, was cancelled after two dates in March due to the implementation of public gathering restrictions.

The tracklist of ‘The Slut Power Sessions – Live at the Basement’ is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Warriors’

2. ‘The Policy’

3. ‘Trump Card’

4. ‘Slut Power’

5. ‘Cock Rock’

6. ‘Sex Video’

7. ‘Pole’