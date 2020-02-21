Glitoris share new music video for ‘Slut Power’

Canberra punks Glitoris have shared a music video for ‘Slut Power’, the closing track from their 2018 debut ‘The Policy’.

The video was shot by Martin Ollman (who also directed two of their previous videos), in black and white on location near the train lines of Kingston in their native Canberra, and The Oaks Estate, Queanbeyan. Watch it below.

In a press statement, the band said black and white was a “no brainer” for the video.

They added, “The video needed to capture a lot: the ways in which women can (often unknowingly) reinforce patriarchal structures by ostracising and targeting other women; the ways in which the ambitions and dreams of women are either prevented, criticised and laughed off; the ways we’re made to feel terrible about every part of ourselves in order to feed the multi-billion dollar beauty industry; and, general violence against women and how we are blamed by the media and society-at-large for violent acts committed against us.”

‘Slut Power’ also gives its name to the band’s upcoming national tour – their largest to date. The 18-gig run kicks off in Alice Springs in March before heading through multiple venues in every state and finishing in their hometown of Canberra in May. Tickets to most of the gigs are available through Oztix, apart from Canberra, Sydney and Darwin which are available via Moshtix and Sticky Tickets respectively.

Glitoris’ ‘Slut Power’ 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Alice Springs, Epilogue Lounge (March 6)*

Darwin, Railway Club (7)

Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive (20)

Brisbane, The Foundry (21)

Hobart, The Brisbane Hotel (April 3)

Launceston, The Royal Oak (4)

Forth, Forth Pub (5)

Perth, Lyric’s Underground (17)

Busselton, The Fire Station (18)*

Fremantle, Mojos Bar (19)

Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel (May 8)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory Gallery (9)

Wollongong, North Gong Hotel (10)*

Frankston, Pelly Bar (15)

Melbourne, The Tote (16)

Ballarat, The Eastern (17)

Canberra, Transit Bar (23)

*Free entry