Global publishing deal struck over Elvis Presley’s back catalogue

A global publishing deal has been struck over Elvis Presley‘s back catalogue.

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment company and owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, have today (April 12) announced a deal over the late icon’s worldwide hits.

Excluding the UK, it will cover the likes of classic hits such as ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’, ‘It’s Now Or Never’, ‘Memories’, ‘A Little Less Conversation’, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’, ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Love Me Tender’, ‘Viva Las Vegas’, ‘Teddy Bar’, ‘Amazing Grace’, ‘All Shook Up’ and ‘Tears On My Pillow’.

Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer at UMPG, said: “Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture. Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honoured to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come.”

“2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Elvis, highlighted by the highly-anticipated theatrical release this June of Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann, as well as the debut of Netflix’s upcoming animated action series Agent King,” said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment at ABG. “We are honoured to work in partnership with UMPG as guardians of Elvis’ incomparable catalog, bringing his music and cultural influence to audiences around the world.”

It comes after both organisations announced a strategic initiative to acquire and actively manage artist brands back in November 2021.

Meanwhile, legendary music presenter and DJ ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris previously claimed that Presley was once tasked with spying on John Lennon by then-US president Richard Nixon.