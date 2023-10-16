Gloria Gaynor responds to Madonna covering ‘I Will Survive’ at ‘Celebration’ tour

Gloria Gaynor has reacted to Madonna performing her 1978 hit ‘I Will Survive’ during the opening of her ‘Celebration’ tour in London over the weekend.

The disco singer wrote on X that she was pleased the Queen of Pop is “in good health” following a serious bacterial infection that caused the postponement of the ‘Celebration’ tour, and then noted with a wink Madonna’s “excellent taste in music”.

“…@Madonna congratulations on the launch of #TheCelebrationTour at the @TheO2

So happy that you are in good health and ready to have a holiday with fans around the world! By the way, you have excellent taste in music! #gloriagaynor #madonna #iwillsurvive,” Gaynor wrote online in reference to the ‘I Will Survive’ cover.

Madonna performed ‘I Will Survive’ after praising her children for supporting her while she was ill earlier this year. The pop legend has been admitted to intensive care for several days and was forced to postpone her tour, which was due to open in Canada in July.

The singer said: “It was a crazy year for me as well and I didn’t think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors.

“I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me and my children were there, and my children always save me every time.”

She added that her trick to surviving was thinking: “I’ve got to be there for my children.”

Meanwhile, fans believe that Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that Madonna will headline next year’s event.

Over the weekend Eavis posted a photo on Instagram from Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour‘, which opened at London’s The O2 on Saturday (October 14). Eavis captioned the image with: “She’s back! Incredible.”

Many Glastonbury fans have commented on Eavis post, suggesting that the festival boss is dropping a huge hint that the Queen of Pop will top the Pyramid Stage next June.

Madonna continues her four-date run at The O2 tomorrow night (October 17), wrapping at the iconic London venue on Wednesday (October 18), before heading to the European mainland for dozens of shows.

She returns to play The O2 on December 5 and 6 before heading out on the North American leg of her tour that extends into 2024.