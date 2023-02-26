Glorilla brings out Cardi B to perform ‘Tomorrow 2’ in New York

Glorilla welcomed her collaborator Cardi B to the stage in New York this week to perform ‘Tomorrow 2’ – see footage below.

The Memphis rapper was performing at the Irving Plaza venue on Wednesday night (February 22) for the first of two gigs at the Manhattan venue.

During the show, Cardi appeared unannounced to perform her verse on the 2022 smash hit, a remix of Glorilla’s track ‘Tomorrow’.

The performance came after Glorilla performed at the 2023 Grammys this month, where she took part in a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop alongside Missy Elliot, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne and many more.

Watch Cardi join her on stage in New York below.

In a 2022 NME Radar interview, Glorilla discussed her friendship with Cardi, saying: “I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m just easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process.

“Cardi is a really sweet soul and has such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when [‘Tomorrow 2’] hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody know about me a couple months ago!”

Praising Glorilla in the NME 100 2023, Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “In just eight months, Glorilla has achieved more than your typical rising star: after breakthrough single ‘FNF’ established her as a shit-hot name in the US rap world, while follow-up ‘Tomorrow 2’ – a party anthem that saw her team up with her “cousin” and mentor Cardi B – stormed the US charts.

February also saw Glorilla share new track ‘Internet Trolls’ which followed on from her recent collaboration with Moneybagg Yo on single called ‘On Wat U On’.